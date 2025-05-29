Three Shot Dead In Targeted Attack On University Road, Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Three men were killed and one critically injured when unidentified assailants opened fire near Speen Jamaat on University Road within the jurisdiction of Tehkal police station late Wednesday.

According to police, the victims were travelling in a white Toyota Vitz when they were ambushed. The deceased have been identified as Waqar, son of Wajid Shah, Sameen Jan, and Hasnain.

The fourth passenger, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and is currently being identified.

Upon receiving the report, DSP Town Asif Sharif, SHO Saddam Khan, and the investigation team arrived at the scene.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, while forensic teams collected empty bullet casings and other evidence from the site.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may be linked to an old rivalry, police sources said.

The families of the deceased have been informed, and further legal proceedings will be carried out in their presence.