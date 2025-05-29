Three Shot Dead In Targeted Attack On University Road, Peshawar
According to police, the victims were travelling in a white Toyota Vitz when they were ambushed. The deceased have been identified as Waqar, son of Wajid Shah, Sameen Jan, and Hasnain.
The fourth passenger, a 30-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and is currently being identified.
Also Read: Locals Fight Back: Residents Repel Militants in Bannu Gun Battle
Upon receiving the report, DSP Town Asif Sharif, SHO Saddam Khan, and the investigation team arrived at the scene.
The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, while forensic teams collected empty bullet casings and other evidence from the site.
Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may be linked to an old rivalry, police sources said.
The families of the deceased have been informed, and further legal proceedings will be carried out in their presence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment