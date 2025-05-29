To Celebrate National Paperclip Day, Officemate Launches The Great Paperclip Hunt - A Golden Opportunity To Transform Your Workspace

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EDISON, N.J., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May 29th is National Paperclip Day-a celebration of the tiny office essential that keeps big ideas together. To mark the occasion, Officemate, part of Victor Technology Brands and one of the nation's leading office supply manufacturers, is kicking off The Great Paperclip Hunt, a nationwide campaign that will run through the end of November.

Officemate kicks off The Great Paperclip Hunt to celebrate National Paperclip Day. 1,000 golden paperclips offer a chance to win an office makeover, height adjustable desk, and other ergonomic essentials for the workspace.

Starting today, 1,000 special edition boxes of paperclips will be available, each containing a golden paperclip and a unique QR code. When scanned, the QR code will instantly reveal whether the participant is a lucky winner.

Three Grand Prize winners will each receive a $5,000 office makeover featuring an ergonomic glass top height adjustable desk, a line of high quality, eco-friendly bamboo desk organization tools, and a $1,500 Visa gift card to add the finishing touches.

Nine runner-up winners will receive a desk of their choice from Victor Technology's line of height adjustable, ergonomic desks, as well as a year's supply of paperclips and a $100 Visa gift card.

"This isn't just about paperclips-it's about giving people a workspace that inspires them," said Doug Nash, CEO at Victor Technology. "People underestimate how much their environment impacts productivity and creativity," added Greg Palese, VP of Marketing at Victor Technology. "The Great Paperclip Hunt is our way of turning something small and ordinary into something unexpectedly rewarding."

Officemate produces billions of paperclips each year in their New Jersey facility. As a US manufacturer, the company ensures the highest standards of quality, reliability, and craftsmanship while supporting American jobs, the US economy, and a tradition of innovation.

Boxes will be available for purchase at popular in-store and online office supply retailers, making it easy for customers to join in the hunt.

Participants can check their eligibility instantly by scanning the QR code found in specially marked boxes. Winners will be notified immediately with instructions on how to claim their prizes. For full contest details, terms and conditions, and to learn more about the Great Paperclip Hunt, visit .

About Officemate

Officemate is a trusted leader in innovative office products, offering a comprehensive range of solutions designed to organize, enhance, and streamline workspaces. With a product portfolio that includes desk accessories, filing supplies, clipboards, stapling products, and more, Officemate is committed to supporting productivity in offices, schools, and home environments. Through strong partnerships with world-class distributors, Officemate delivers reliable and functional essentials that meet the evolving needs of today's professionals. Officemate is part of Victor Technology Brands, a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded office products, including standing desks, calculators, and desktop organization tools. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Officemate

