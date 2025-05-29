General Insurance Council Launches 'Achha Kiya Insurance Liya' Campaign

403
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, May 29, 2025: The General Insurance Council (GIC) of India, the apex industry body representing all non-life insurers in India, has launched a nationwide awareness campaign titled 'Achha Kiya Insurance Liya'. Aligned with the ambitious goal of“Insurance for All by 2047”, the initiative aims to normalize insurance as an everyday financial safeguard and focuses on bridging the significant perception and trust gap in uptake of general insurance.
As per research conducted by General Insurance Council, awareness around insurance products such as motor, life, and health insurance are relatively high-motor insurance being the most purchased at 34%, followed by life at 27% and health at 15%. Other insurance categories such as home, travel, and crop insurance remain underutilized and under-promoted. Penetration in rural areas continues to be low, with the exception of crop insurance, which is largely accessed via bank branches and agricultural service providers. The main triggers for insurance purchase include desire for safety and financial security, compliance with legal mandates (especially in the case of motor insurance), and growing concerns around rising healthcare costs. However, significant barriers continue to hinder widespread adoption.
“There's a clear disconnect between awareness and action. Insurance is still viewed more as a reluctant expense than a financial shield, the mindset shift is waiting to happen, and it begins with trust and relatability. 'Achha Kiya Insurance Liya' is our collective attempt to bring insurance closer to the lives and language of ordinary Indians. This is about demystifying insurance, making it relevant and rewarding not intimidating.” says, Dr. Tapan Singhel, Chairman, GI Council and MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.
In a bid to strengthen India's financial resilience, the initiative highlights the essential role of general insurance in protecting one's hard-earned savings and assets from unexpected events such as accidents, medical emergencies, property loss, and travel disruptions. By breaking down common myths and clearly presenting the benefits of various insurance types-including motor, health, home, travel, and crop-the campaign encourages individuals to take proactive steps toward securing their financial future.
The insights from the report shaped the campaign's core narrative: making insurance conversations more relatable, frequent, and accessible in everyday life. Shifting away from using overwhelming and complex jargon or fear-led, & prescriptive messaging, the campaign showcases everyday stories told by pets to show how helpful insurance can be-highlighting the comfort of being prepared, the peace of having coverage, and the value of smart planning.
As India looks toward achieving universal insurance coverage by 2047 under the IRDAI's vision, the 'Achha Kiya Insurance Liya' campaign is a step in the direction of sector-wide alignment bridging consumer gaps, building trust, and making insurance a mainstream financial choice for all. The General Insurance Council is also encouraging insurance companies to make policies easier to understand, simplify claim processes, and offer flexible payment options. The idea is not just to sell policies but to build enduring confidence in the system, reinforcing the industry's role as a reliable partner in people's financial journeys.
About General Insurance Council:
The General Insurance Council a Statutory body has been constituted under section 64C of the Insurance Act, 1938 since 2001 by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). As an Association of General Insurance Companies in India which includes apart from General Insurers, Standalone Health Insurers, Reinsurers and Specialized Insurers, the General Insurance Council coordinates the growth of the General Insurance industry and supports high quality customer service. The General Insurance Council is an important link between the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and the non-Life insurance industry. It also takes up Industry's issues with the Government. While the Council plays the role envisaged for it by the Insurance Act, it also facilitates overall growth for the industry in a fair and equitable manner in the interest of all stakeholders.
