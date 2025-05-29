Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Condemns US Discriminatory Decision Over Revoking Chinese Student Visas


2025-05-29 06:02:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 29 (KUNA) -- China voiced strong opposition, Thursday, to the "discriminatory" decision of revoking Chinese students visas by the United States, deeming it as unreasonable and ideological driven.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing that the US decision undermines the rights and interest of Chinese students as well as disrupts cultural and academic exchange between the two nations.
"We firmly oppose this and have lodged a formal complaint against the United States." She added.
Mao described the decision as "political discriminatory act that exposes the so-called 'freedom and openness' that the US has consistently professed as a lie" saying it would damage Washington's global image and credibility.
Her remarks followed China's call, late Wednesday, for the US to uphold the legal and legitimate rights of all foreign students, after Washington instructed embassies worldwide to halt the issuance of student visas pending further notice.
This came amid growing tensions after Trump administration revoked Harvard's authority to enroll international students over the refusal to comply with certain federal policy demands, Beijing slammed this decision as act of "politicization" of education. (end)
slq


MENAFN29052025000071011013ID1109610115

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search