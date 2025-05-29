403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Condemns US Discriminatory Decision Over Revoking Chinese Student Visas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 29 (KUNA) -- China voiced strong opposition, Thursday, to the "discriminatory" decision of revoking Chinese students visas by the United States, deeming it as unreasonable and ideological driven.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing that the US decision undermines the rights and interest of Chinese students as well as disrupts cultural and academic exchange between the two nations.
"We firmly oppose this and have lodged a formal complaint against the United States." She added.
Mao described the decision as "political discriminatory act that exposes the so-called 'freedom and openness' that the US has consistently professed as a lie" saying it would damage Washington's global image and credibility.
Her remarks followed China's call, late Wednesday, for the US to uphold the legal and legitimate rights of all foreign students, after Washington instructed embassies worldwide to halt the issuance of student visas pending further notice.
This came amid growing tensions after Trump administration revoked Harvard's authority to enroll international students over the refusal to comply with certain federal policy demands, Beijing slammed this decision as act of "politicization" of education. (end)
slq
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing that the US decision undermines the rights and interest of Chinese students as well as disrupts cultural and academic exchange between the two nations.
"We firmly oppose this and have lodged a formal complaint against the United States." She added.
Mao described the decision as "political discriminatory act that exposes the so-called 'freedom and openness' that the US has consistently professed as a lie" saying it would damage Washington's global image and credibility.
Her remarks followed China's call, late Wednesday, for the US to uphold the legal and legitimate rights of all foreign students, after Washington instructed embassies worldwide to halt the issuance of student visas pending further notice.
This came amid growing tensions after Trump administration revoked Harvard's authority to enroll international students over the refusal to comply with certain federal policy demands, Beijing slammed this decision as act of "politicization" of education. (end)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment