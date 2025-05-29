Cognex Appoints Greer Aviv As Head Of Investor Relations
NATICK, Mass., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX ), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the appointment of Greer Aviv as Head of Investor Relations, effective June 2, 2025.
Ms. Aviv will lead the company's investor relations strategy and communications, serving as the primary liaison between Cognex and the investment community. She will be responsible for articulating the company's vision, financial performance, and strategic direction to shareholders, analysts, and other key stakeholders.
Ms. Aviv has an extensive background as a leader in finance and communications, most recently as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Cyxtera Technologies (now Centersquare). Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Iron Mountain, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for CoreSite (now part of American Tower), and Head of Investor Relations for Arrow Electronics. Ms. Aviv holds a BA in psychology from the University of Michigan.
"We are pleased to welcome Greer to Cognex," said Dennis Fehr, Chief Financial Officer. "Her deep expertise in financial communications and investor engagement will be key as we further advance the three CFO priorities: driving profitability, increasing capital efficiency, and improving investor communication."
"I'm excited to join Cognex, a true pioneer in advanced machine vision," said Greer Aviv. "I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to deepen our engagement with the investment community and clearly communicate our long-term strategy, innovation, and strong financial foundation."
About Cognex Corporation
For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to get faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation.
Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.
Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise.
We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.
Investor Contacts:
Greer Aviv – Head of Investor Relations
Jordan Bertier – Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Cognex Corporation
[email protected]
