Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) Surpasses $300 Million In Assets Under Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Crossing the $300 million mark affirms our belief of the growing demand for investments that reflect investor values," said, CEO of Inspire Investing. "In our experience, more individuals and institutions are seeking alignment between their portfolios and their deeply held beliefs. PTL delivers that alignment-without compromising on cost, transparency, or market exposure."

Launched on March 25, 2024 , PTL offers a 0.09% expense ratio . As of March 31, 2025, PTL was among the lowest of any U.S.-listed faith-based equity ETF, based on publicly available data. The fund provides exposure to U.S. large-cap equities that meet biblical values screening criteria , serving as a core equity allocation for faith-driven investors.

About the Inspire 500 ETF (NYSE: PTL )

The Inspire 500 ETF seeks to track the Inspire 500 Index, a rules-based, Inspire-provided and maintained index composed of U.S. large-cap companies meeting biblical values criteria. Index methodology is published at . This proprietary scoring system screens companies based on:



Exclusionary factors such as involvement in abortion, sexually explicit content, and human rights violations Positive impact factors such as charitable giving, community development, and environmental stewardship

Detailed scoring methodology is available in Inspire's Form ADV Part 2A and at .

Note: Assets under management reflects cumulative investor contributions and is not a measure of past or future investment performance.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is the world's largest provider of faith-based ETFs and the creator of the Inspire Impact ScoreTM , used globally to evaluate alignment with Biblically Responsible Investing standards.

Recent accolades include:



FA Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms (2022–2024)

Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies (2021, 2022, 2023, 2025) Inc. 5000 list (2019–2023)

Through its Give50 Program , Inspire donates 50% or more of net corporate profits to global ministry efforts-currently supporting church planters and Gospel outreach projects in Cuba and beyond.

Learn more at .

Disclosures:

Rankings and awards listed above were based on self-reported data and revenue growth, and Inspire did not provide compensation for inclusion. Full criteria are available on the issuing publishers' websites.

Risk Disclosure:

Investing in ETFs involves risk, including possible loss of principal. PTL may not achieve its investment objective and may be affected by factors such as market volatility, index methodology changes, and screening criteria exclusions. The fund may underperform other equity investments or indexes due to its faith-based screening process. Investors should read the fund's full prospectus before investing. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, visit . Read it carefully.

Inspire Investing, LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC , Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside are not affiliated.

Approval code: 86a8e0hyf

