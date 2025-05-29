Kucoin Unveils Copy Trading And Supernova Program: A New Era In Crypto Trading

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The copy trading feature allows KuCoin users to automatically follow and replicate the trades of top-performing lead traders in real time. Tailored for both beginners and seasoned traders, this tool streamlines the trading process, enabling users to adopt proven strategies effortlessly. Whether you're aiming to diversify your portfolio or save time, copy trading offers access to expert insights with minimal effort.

This launch underscores KuCoin's mission to make trading more accessible while nurturing a collaborative community. BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, stated: "We're introducing copy trading to build a stronger community where experienced traders and newcomers can thrive together. It's about creating mutual benefit-bridging the gap and offering a platform where knowledge and success are shared. This marks a step toward a more connected and inclusive trading experience."

KuCoin's copy trading leverages API integration, empowering lead traders to automate strategies with precision. Supported by a high-performance matching engine, it ensures fast execution, efficient trade replication, and minimal slippage. Innovative features like fixed ratio and fixed amount copy modes, paired with 0.5% slippage protection, provide enhanced risk management and flexibility for users seeking effective trading solutions.

Complementing this, the Supernova Program rewards elite lead traders with incentives such as trading funds and profit-sharing. This ensures followers benefit from top-tier strategies while recognizing and compensating the platform's best performers.

Built on KuCoin's robust futures platform, the copy trading function supports over 300 futures contracts across various cryptocurrencies. It accommodates all contract types-USDT-margined, USDC-margined, and coin-margined-and features precision pricing synced with major exchanges. The advanced trading engine delivers fast, reliable performance, making it a trusted choice for traders worldwide.

Security remains at the heart of KuCoin's operations, with state-of-the-art tools like offline cold storage, mandatory two-factor authentication, and advanced encryption ensuring your assets are protected today and prepared for tomorrow. With a growing global presence, we're crafting a trading platform that adapts to the diverse, ever-changing needs of traders worldwide. The journey continues as KuCoin shapes the future of crypto trading-dynamic, secure, and limitless-while prioritizing fund safety and operational transparency to solidify the trust of millions of users worldwide.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 40 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more: .

SOURCE KuCoin