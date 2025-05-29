Defiance Launches CVNX: The First 2X Long ETF For Carvana Co.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs introduces, a 2X leveraged single-stock ETF designed to provide amplified exposure to Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA). This ETF offers traders a way to pursue enhanced upside potential in Carvana without the need for a margin account.

CVNX seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Carvana Co., a trailblazer in the digital transformation of used-car retail.

“The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long CVNA ETF (CVNX) unleashes the full throttle of Carvana's meteoric rise-up nearly 200% in the last year with Q1 2025 revenue smashing $4.23 billion. This ETF is built for savvy traders ready to amplify their stake in a company that's rewriting the rules of used-car retail. With CVNA's relentless growth, we're giving investors the tools to seize this moment and ride the wave of automotive disruption.”

- Sylvia Jablonski , CEO and CIO, Defiance ETFs

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues a daily leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of the Underlying Security. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security's performance declines over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day.

An investment in CVNX is not an investment in Carvana Co.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the“Adviser”).

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Total return represents changes to the NAV and accounts for distributions from the fund.

CVNA Risks: The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of CVNA. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of CVNA even though it does not.

Indirect Investment Risk. CVNA is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares.

Trading Risk. The trading price of the Fund may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to various factors. Short sellers may also play a significant role in trading CVNA, potentially affecting the supply and demand dynamics and contributing to market price volatility. Public perception and external factors beyond the company's control may influence CVNA's stock price disproportionately.

Performance Risk. CVNA may fail to meet publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of CVNA to decline.

Automotive Industry Risk. The automotive retail industry is subject to significant risks that can impact both profitability and competitiveness. The industry is highly dependent on consumer demand, which can be influenced by various factors such as economic conditions, consumer confidence, fuel prices, and preferences for particular vehicle types.

Additional Risks:

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from two times (200%) the Underlying Security's performance, before the Fund's management fee and other expenses.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Underlying Security will be magnified.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risks related to the market, leverage, imperfect daily correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in derivatives which exposes the Fund to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed-income securities owned by the Fund.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Markets for securities or financial instruments could be disrupted by a number of events, including, but not limited to, an economic crisis, natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics, new legislation, or regulatory changes inside or outside the United States.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

