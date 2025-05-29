Bluecheck Expands With Enformion In Race To Provide Age Verification To Half Of America By 2026
BlueCheck partners with Enformion
Massive Market Opportunity
Since 2024, more than a dozen U.S. states have enacted or are actively debating comprehensive age-verification requirements, creating an evolving regulatory landscape that's driving platforms and merchants toward proven, low-friction solutions.
Why This Partnership Matters
Accuracy at scale - Enformion's comprehensive identity graph delivers richer data signals that enhance BlueCheck's industry-leading 99.5% accuracy without adding user friction.
Proven market leader - BlueCheck has earned recognition as "Top Identity Verification Software" for eight consecutive quarters while processing billions in protected transactions.
Industry standard-setter - BlueCheck sits on the Age Verification Providers Association board and actively shapes IEEE P2089 (Age-Appropriate Digital Services) and P2089.1 (Age Assurance & Parental Consent) standards.
Policy influence - BlueCheck executives regularly engage with attorneys general, lawmakers, trade associations, and lobbying groups while presenting at premier forums including Stanford's Internet Observatory and Liminal's Age Assurance Summit.
Executive Commentary
Alex Zeig, CEO, BlueCheck: "We're building effortless trust-verifying legitimate adults instantly while protecting their privacy. Enformion's data depth lets us enhance our accuracy advantage and fuel the explosive growth this market demands."
Chris Lundquist, CEO, Enformion: "Our partnership with BlueCheck demonstrates how leading-edge innovators can leverage Enformion's identity data to power secure, compliant, and privacy-forward digital experiences. BlueCheck's expertise in age verification, combined with our robust identity intelligence, creates a powerful solution at a time when fraud prevention and consumer protection are more critical than ever."
About BlueCheck
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Austin, BlueCheck delivers real-time, API-driven age verification for hundreds of major online platforms. Its privacy-first architecture and 99.5% approval rate protect billions in online transactions while maximizing user conversion rates.
About Enformion
Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform that powers consumer and business identity verification, sales and marketing intelligence, investigations, and collections. Harnessing a 40+ year historical consumer and business identity graph that covers over 98% of the US population, the platform forms the foundational data layer for understanding the individual and business behind every identity and marketing interaction.
Media Contacts
BlueCheck - ...
Enformion - ...
BlueCheck, Top Performer, Spring 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment