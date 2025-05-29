Arjun Rampal Is 'Super Proud' Of His Love Gabriella's Achievement As Her Manifested Dream Comes True
Celebrating this special moment, Arjun penned a heartfelt note for his 'love', highlighting the inspiring journey behind Gabriella's success. Sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, Arjun wrote,“Dreams do come true. You always wanted this and it's manifested today. @deme_love_ by @gabriellademetriades is @theofficialselfridges. What an achievement my love. We all super proud. Congratulations,” Arjun wrote, tagging Gabriella and her brand. He concluded the post with hashtags like #deme, #gabriellademetriades, #selfridgeslondon, #london, and #dreamer.”
The video features Gabriella posing as her fashion label is officially launched at the Selfridges store in London. The clip also captures candid moments of Arjun and Gabriella with their kids, offering a heartwarming glimpse into their family bond amidst the celebration. The 'Dhaakad' actor often cheers for his partner Gabriella and regularly shares supportive posts about her achievements on social media, showcasing their strong bond and mutual admiration.
For the unversed, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been in a committed relationship since 2019 and share two sons Arik and Arav. Although the couple hasn't tied the knot legally, Arjun has mentioned that, for them, their bond goes beyond formalities. During his appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the actor opened up about why he and Gabriella have chosen not to get married. He explained that neither of them feels the need for it, questioning the significance of marriage as just a piece of paper.
Arjun had mentioned,“It's not me, it's not her. What is marriage? A piece of paper after all. I think we are already married and there is not doubt in my mind about that. But, sometimes what that piece of paper can also do is change you. Because its like you think it's permanent, its a false notion in fact but you are just legally bound.”
Professionally, Arjun Rampal was recently seen in the action-packed film 'Crakk' and also featured in the popular web series 'Rana Naidu.'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment