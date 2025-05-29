Op Sindoor Has Not Ended If There Is Any Attack, Enemy Will Have To Pay Bigger Price: PM Modi In Bengal
“The people of West Bengal were fuming when the terror attack on the tourists took place at Pahalgam on April 22. Those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre have been made aware of the power of 'Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces. Pakistan could never imagine that," PM Modi said.
"I want to clearly say that Operation Sindoor has not ended as yet. Thrice we hit them on their soil. If there is any attack in the future, the enemies will have to pay a bigger price,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally organised by the West Bengal unit of the BJP at Alipurduar district in the northern sector of the state.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, barring terrorism, Pakistan has nothing positive to offer to the world.
“Since its inception, it has only nurtured terror. Pakistan started terror attacks against India soon after the partition of India in 1947. After that, they launched similar terror in the area, which is now known as Bangladesh. Everyone is aware of how Pakistani soldiers resorted to indiscriminate rapes and murders there. Terror and genocide are the main weapons of the Pakistan Army,” the Prime Minister said.
He said that Pakistan is sure of its defeat if there is a direct war with India.“This is the reason why the Pakistan Army takes the help of terrorists. But after the Pahalgam massacre, India has given a message to the world that in case of a terror attack, those masterminding the attacks will have to pay a bigger price,” the Prime Minister said.
He also said that a prosperous India is never possible without a prosperous Bengal.“That is why the Union government has spent thousands of crores of rupees for the development of West Bengal during the last 10 years,” the Prime Minister said.
Before the rally, he attended a programme on laying the foundation for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for the Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts of West Bengal.
