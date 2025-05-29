Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New US restrictions impact Brazilian citizens

(MENAFN) Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira stated that Brazil's connection with the United States is not comprehensive, reporting to a committee under the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, in the middle of concerns that fresh US limitation could impact Brazilians.

Vieira expressed worry on the US administration latest move to withhold new visas for international pupils.

He stated that "it's a worrying situation. We have a large number of Brazilian students at U.S. universities, and we'll have to monitor how this unfolds.”

Vieira emphasized that under international deals, receiving nations are required to permit visas for multinational conferences, as well as such which happen in the United Nations or the Organization of American States.

The US visa withholding is escalating concern in Brazil because of its possible to cut off academic connections. Officials alerted that this decision could obstruct talent swap and hold back academic collaboration between both nations.

