Putin highlights outcome of his talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin described his recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump as productive, substantive, and candid. The two leaders spoke for over two hours, focusing mainly on the conflict in Ukraine.
Following the call, Putin announced that Russia is prepared to work with Ukraine on drafting a memorandum for a potential peace agreement. This document would outline key principles, a timeline for a possible deal, and other issues, including the possibility of a temporary ceasefire if agreements are reached.
Putin emphasized that Russia’s primary goal is to address the underlying causes of the Ukraine crisis. He thanked the US for helping facilitate the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, which had stalled in 2022 due to Ukraine’s withdrawal.
Both sides agree on the importance of finding effective paths toward peace. Contacts from the recent Istanbul meeting and ongoing talks have resumed, suggesting progress is being made.
Putin concluded by stressing the need for both Russia and Ukraine to demonstrate a strong commitment to peace and to reach compromises acceptable to all involved parties. Further details about the call are to be provided by Kremlin officials.
