UK Considers Permanent Arctic Deployment

2025-05-29 05:51:43
(MENAFN) The British government might be contemplating the creation of a lasting military base in the Arctic, motivated by the apparent threat posed by Russia, according to a news outlet, which referenced ongoing “speculation” linked to the upcoming Strategic Defence Review.

Although NATO has been steadily increasing its defense capabilities in the Arctic, the UK has been focusing on deepening bilateral defense ties, particularly with Norway and Iceland.

This individual approach complements broader alliance activities, reinforcing Britain's strategic interests in the area.

Russia, on its part, has consistently maintained that NATO’s continued military expansion in the Arctic is unjustified.

Moscow has warned that it will have no choice but to take corresponding steps to preserve strategic equilibrium in the region.

In a piece published on Wednesday, the news outlet suggested that “there is speculation that Labour’s forthcoming Strategic Defence Review will result in British forces being permanently stationed in the Arctic.”

The article referred to an extensive evaluation initiated by the Labour government the previous year.

On Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy embarked on a diplomatic trip to Norway and Iceland, where reinforcing military activity in the Arctic was reportedly a central issue.

Posting on X the following day, Lammy emphasized that the “Arctic is NATO’s northern flank.”

Speaking to the news outlet, he noted the area is “fast becoming an area of intense focus for geopolitical competition,” and further remarked that “Russia has been building up its military presence here for years.”

