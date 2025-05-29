Net Asset Value(S)
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
22 May 2025
NAV Announcement
The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value for the FWT share class as at 31 March 2025 was 91.4p per share.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
