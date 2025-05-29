Domain Names Industry Analysis And Strategic Business Report 2025: 459.9 Million Domain Names Projected To Be Registered By 2030

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domain Names - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Domain Names was sized at 378.6 Million Domain Names Registered in 2024 and is projected to reach 459.9 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Domain Names market.



The growth in the domain name market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing internet penetration, and the rising importance of digital branding. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and automation has heightened demand for AI-related domains, particularly in sectors embracing machine learning and data analytics.

The proliferation of online businesses and e-commerce platforms has further fueled the need for premium domain names, as companies seek to establish strong online identities that differentiate them from competitors. The shift toward decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain applications has also contributed to the growing interest in domain names that support secure, decentralized ecosystems.

Additionally, government regulations and policies concerning data protection and domain security have encouraged businesses to prioritize reputable and compliant domain extensions. The increasing adoption of mobile and voice-based search technologies has further reinforced the need for domains that are concise, brandable, and easily discoverable across digital platforms.

As digital transformation accelerates across industries, the domain name market is poised for continued expansion, with businesses and investors strategically acquiring valuable domains to strengthen their competitive position in the evolving online landscape.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Domain Names market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Type (Generic TLDs, Country Code TLDs).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Generic TLDs segment, which is expected to reach 294.0 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Country Code TLDs segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, sized at 132.0 Million Domain Names Registered in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach 33.1 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Domain Names Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as IONOS Inc, 123 Reg, Ltd., LLC., GMO Internet Group, Inc., GoDaddy, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

