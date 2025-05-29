Domain Names Industry Analysis And Strategic Business Report 2025: 459.9 Million Domain Names Projected To Be Registered By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|644
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market in 2024
|378.6 Million Domain Names Registered
|Forecasted Market by 2030
|459.9 Million Domain Names Registered
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Domain Name: The Hero of the Thriving Digital Economy Dynamic Developments to Watch: Navigating the Future of Domain Name Industry The Evolving Landscape of the Global Domain Industry Global Domain Names Market Witnessing Stupendous Growth Domain Names Market Earns Name & Fame with Powerful Strides Domain Revolution: Trends Shaping the Future of Online Identity Global Market Springs Back to Growth after Pandemic-Led Slump Navigating the Evolving Regulatory Landscape Rapid Penetration of Internet Continues to Spur Growth Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2025E Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2025E China and India Emerging as Major Domain Markets The Evolving Landscape of the Domain Name Market Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Out of the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Era of Digital Presence is Born: Global Number of Websites (In Million): 2018-2020 Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2023 Through 2026 All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2026 With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2026 Competitive Scenario: Leading Domain Name Registrars Worldwide Approaches Used by Top Players to Stay Competitive Strategies for New Entrants to Join Domain Name Registrar Bandwagon Offering Lower Starting Rates Can Help New Domain Name Registrars Find Their Footing in the Competitive Market Domain Registrars: Global Key Competitors by Domain Count in Millions for 2024(E) Market Share of Most Common Domain Name Extensions in Global Market (2024E) Leading Country by Registered Domains (% Share): 2024(E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Domain Names: A Prelude Types of Domain Names Country Code TLDs (ccTLD) Generic TLDs (gTLD) SLDs A Brief History of Domain Names Timeline for gTLD: Major Events from 2000 through 2015 Major Stakeholders in Domain Name Industry ICANN DNS DNSSEC Registry Services Registrars Internationalized Domain Name Understanding Domain Rating, Domain Authority, and Authority Score Delving into Upsides & Downsides of Using Multiple Domain Names Recent Market Activity Select Global Brands Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Deep Dive into the Captivating & Expansive Universe of Domain Names Delving into Megatrends with Implications for Future of Domain Names Market Handpicked Domain Name Generators Unleashing Avalanche of Memorable URLs Players Strive to Keep Finger on the Pulse in Fiercely Competitive Domain Name Registrar Market How Digital Brands are Tapping AI Tools to Broaden Domain Name Discovery Horizons? Catchy Domain Names: Memorable Flagbearers for Digital Presence of Brands Brainstorming Ideas to Craft Innovative Domain Names Domain Names Emerge as Gold Mines for Organizations & Individuals Navigating Domain Reseller Trends in a Changing Digital Landscape Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth Rise in Urban Population World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth Rise in Penetration of Smartphones Mobile Sales as a Percentage Share of Retail e-commerce: 2016-2024E Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2023E Rapid Growth in High-Speed Internet Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025E Major DNS Industry Trends Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms Prominence of DNSSEC DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs Increasing Granularity Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry Increasing Consolidation of Service Models ChatGPT Helping with Choosing Domain and Business Names Harnessing ChatGPT Prompts to Streamline Domain & Business Naming Process Perks of ChatGPT Prompts for Domain or Business Names Blockchain-based Domains: The Newest Internet Domain Names on the Block Understanding the Influence of Domain Names on SEO Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains Innovations in Domain Selling Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share The Rise of .AI Domains: A New Era for Digital Identity 5G Domain Names on the Rollout Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2025E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth Navigating the Challenges of Acquiring Domains from Large Corporations
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Domain Names Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment