Russia Highlights Ways for Lasting Peace in Europe
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin emphasized that lasting peace and steadiness across Europe can only be maintained if the region adopts a security model that protects the rights and safety of all nations equally, without favoring one country's priorities over another's.
Speaking at a high-level international security conference in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s consistent viewpoint on the matter.
He stated, “Our approach remains principled and unwavering,” asserting that “the new security architecture must be equal and indivisible,” where every nation must receive “firm guarantees of their security,” yet “not at the expense of the security and interests of other countries.”
This idea reflects Moscow’s belief that true regional safety relies on mutual respect and shared assurances.
The Russian leadership has long blamed Western powers for breaching this concept, pointing to NATO’s eastward expansion since the 1990s.
They argue that such moves defy previous promises made to the Soviet Union during negotiations over Germany’s reunification.
A central grievance cited by Moscow is NATO’s expressed desire to eventually bring Ukraine into the alliance—an issue Russia identifies as a key factor behind its current conflict with Kiev.
Officials in Moscow have portrayed NATO as an antagonistic alliance and an extension of U.S. strategic dominance.
They also contend that the European Union, increasingly influenced by NATO, has strayed from its foundational goal of fostering economic unity and instead shifted its emphasis toward militarization.
In a development this week, EU countries gave the green light to a EURO150 billion (USD170 billion) borrowing initiative designed to support weapons manufacturing and defense acquisitions.
Brussels has justified this move by highlighting what it claims is a growing threat posed by Russia. However, Moscow has rejected these accusations, arguing that the EU is using fear tactics to rationalize reallocating resources from social development to military buildup.
