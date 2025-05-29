403
Russia prohibits Western NGO
(MENAFN) Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has officially banned Amnesty International, accusing the London-based NGO of promoting Russophobia and backing the Ukrainian military. The statement released Monday criticized Amnesty for presenting itself as a global human rights advocate while allegedly operating as a hub for anti-Russian activities financed by supporters of the Kiev government.
The Prosecutor’s Office claimed members of Amnesty support extremist groups and fund foreign agents. It accused the organization of escalating military tensions since the Ukraine conflict intensified in February 2022 by downplaying Ukrainian war crimes, calling for increased financial aid to Kiev, and advocating economic sanctions against Moscow.
This ban follows similar actions, such as last month’s prohibition of the US NGO Hope Harbor Society for financing Ukraine’s military and coordinating anti-Russian protests abroad. In April, the Elton John AIDS Foundation was also declared “undesirable” in Russia for promoting LGBTQ agendas.
Groups labeled “undesirable” are prohibited from operating in Russia, with penalties for individuals or companies providing them with support. Russia’s Justice Ministry currently lists over 200 such organizations, including prominent Western entities like George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, the German Marshall Fund, and the pro-NATO Atlantic Council.
