Al Maha Wins ‘Best Brand in Customer Experience’ at Oman CX Forum 2025


2025-05-29 05:32:01
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Al Maha Petroleum has been honored as the Best Brand in Customer Experience in the fuel station category at the Oman CX Forum & Awards 2025, held at the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat.

The award celebrates Al Maha’s strong customer-first approach and its successful digital transformation, including the Al Maha PLUS mobile app, which has reached over 100,000 active users since its June 2024 launch. The app, along with the company’s ongoing promotions, has significantly enhanced the customer journey.

“We’re proud of this recognition—it reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our valued customers,” said CEO *Eng. Hamed bin Salim Al Maghdri.*
Al Maha continues to lead in innovation and service excellence as part of Oman’s Vision 2040.

