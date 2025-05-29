SANY Delivers The First Hydrogen Refueling Project To Australia, Marking A Milestone In Global Green Energy Expansion
The project utilizes the industry-leading flexible electrolysis hydrogen production technology, complemented by a comprehensive control system to ensure stable and efficient operation. Featuring dual-stage supercharging and hydrogen storage at 50 MPa and 90 MPa, the single-unit system can simultaneously meet hydrogen refueling needs for both 35 MPa commercial vehicles and 70 MPa passenger vehicles. This means that whether for cargo transport or daily travel, vehicles can be refueled quickly and safely at this integrated station.
Global Standards Ensure Safe and Compliant Deployment
To ensure the smooth entry into the Australian market, the project strictly follows the market standard in production and has been fully certified by Bureau Veritas (BV) and TÜV SÜD:
-
AS 3000 Electrical Safety Certification: Meets the highest Australian standard-Class 2.
ASME/AS1200 Dual Certification: Pressure vessels are certified for both U.S. and Australian standards with the ASME U3 stamp. A fatigue life exceeds 20,000 cycles.
SAE J2601 Hydrogen Refueling Protocol Test: Refueling protocol meets international filling standards, enabling 70 MPa passenger vehicle refueling within 3 minutes.
Design-Driven Development with Rigorous Safety Analysis
SANY adopts a forward development process based on design fundamentals. During development, the project team conducted thorough risk evaluations and controls of both the PEM Hydrogen Production and Purification System and the High-Pressure Hydrogen Refueling System, including Hazard Identification, Hazard and Operability Study, Safety Integrity Level, and Layer of Protection Analysis.
These analytical approaches enable early risk identification, laying the groundwork for safe, intelligent, and resilient hydrogen solutions.
Through advanced technology, strict safety standards, and global collaboration, SANY's success in Australia marks a key step in sustainable development. SANY has been focusing on clean energy, advancing in wind, solar, hydrogen, energy storage, and microgrid technologies. "SANY is accelerating its transition toward decarbonization and green growth, contributing a green force to the industry," said Xiang Wenbo, Chairman of SANY Heavy Industry.
SOURCE SANY Group
