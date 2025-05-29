Outsourced CFO Welcomes Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba As Non-Executive Director

Outsourced CFO Appoints Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba To The Board

Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba joins OCFO's board, bringing financial expertise and purpose-driven leadership to support global growth.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a leading provider of strategic financial management and cloud accounting services to scaling businesses, is delighted to welcome Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba as a Non-Executive Director to its board. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution as a purpose-driven firm that combines innovation, strong governance, and people-first leadership to support growth-focused entrepreneurs around the world.

A Chartered Accountant with a deep passion for community upliftment, Ayanda brings with her a powerful blend of corporate finance expertise and social impact leadership. Her career includes KPMG and asset management roles, where she gained experience across financial services, engineering, audit, valuations, and due diligence - across both listed- and privately-held companies.

Over the years, Ayanda has emerged as a trusted advisor to SMMEs, guiding them through funding rounds, sustainable strategy execution, and high-impact turnarounds. She also champions youth development, serving on various boards and speaking platforms to inspire and equip South Africa's next generation of leaders.

Ayanda currently serves on the boards of several prominent organisations, including African Phoenix Investments, the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, and holds a council position at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, where she chairs the Audit and Risk Oversight Committee.

She is also a Non-Executive Director at Founders Foundation NPC, a public benefit organisation known for its accelerator programmes that equip high-impact entrepreneurs with the tools to scale.

“I'm excited to join the board at a time when the company is not only expanding its footprint, but also strengthening its foundation,” said Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba.“The team is committed to helping businesses scale responsibly, with good governance, strong financial leadership, and an ethos of impact. That resonates deeply with my values and vision. I look forward to working with the team to support the next chapter of growth.”

Deepening Senior Leadership Expertise

OCFO's board appointment coincides with an internal restructuring to accelerate international expansion and deepen service specialisation:

- Etienne Raubenheimer – Executive Head, CFO Services: leads an expanding team of fractional CFOs.

- Damian Baker – Executive Head, Cloud Accounting: drives scalable, tech-enabled accounting solutions.

- Michael Botha – Executive Head, Growth: steers client acquisition, brand and partnerships in new regions.

- Daniel (DB) Hauptfleisch – Chief People Officer: nurtures culture, talent and operational alignment globally.

These changes position the company to deepen its service capabilities while maintaining the entrepreneurial agility that has made it a trusted partner to over 1300 companies across South Africa, the UK, US, and beyond.

Ayanda's involvement with OCFO dates back several years. She has appeared regularly at thought-leadership events, most recently as MC of the company's flagship Founders Conference. These engagements have furthered OCFO's mission of empowering entrepreneurs through strategic insight and community-building.

“Ayanda brings both head and heart to the boardroom,”said Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder of OCFO.“Her insights into finance, her track record with high-growth businesses, and her deep passion for youth empowerment make her a perfect fit as we scale into new markets and service lines.

Named a finalist in SAICA's 2022 prestigious Top 35 Under 35 list, Ayanda continues to inspire through her dual commitment to professional excellence and social upliftment. Her appointment reflects OCFO's ongoing effort to diversify its leadership and integrate broader perspectives into its governance structures.

This expanded board capacity and internal restructuring come at a time of increasing demand for outsourced financial leadership - particularly from founder-led businesses navigating post-pandemic recovery, digital transformation, and global market expansion.

With a refreshed executive team and Ayanda's appointment to the board, the company is well positioned to deliver even greater value to its clients while deepening its commitment to impact, inclusion, and innovation.

About Outsourced CFO (OCFO)

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial strategy and cloud accounting firm, helping entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses scale with confidence. Founded in South Africa and serving clients globally, the company provides fractional CFO services, cloud accounting implementation, and strategic finance advisory to businesses across a wide range of industries. By combining deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology, OCFO empowers founders to make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and unlock long-term growth. Learn more

