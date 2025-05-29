403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets Outperform in Groundbreaking Indulgence Study
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Dubai, UAE — As part of their regional launch in the GCC, Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets, brands synonymous with indulgence, have taken a bold step into the world of science to redefine how we experience indulgence. Their mission? To measure indulgence in numbers, delivering tangible proof of their commitment to sensory delight.
In partnership with MyndPlay, pioneers in neuroscience and emotion-tracking technology, Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets embarked on a groundbreaking study that blended cutting-edge technology with timeless sensory experiences. Using EEG technology, the experiment sought to decode how the human brain reacts to refined sensory stimuli.
The Experiment: Measuring Indulgence Across the Five Senses Participants – including some of the region's most prominent media figures and influencers such as Brianna Fade, Mohammad Ismael, Ahmad Qassem, Jad Chehayeb from Dubai TV, Alanoud Badr, Nirvana Abdul, Maryam Zehi, Mashael Jamal, Rahaf Al Harbi, and Zeynab El Helw – were guided through an immersive exploration of the five senses. Each sense was tested with meticulously curated stimuli: a private violin performance for sound, a golden skyline for sight, soft sand for touch, the rich aroma of oud for smell, and a curated coffee-tasting experience to awaken the palate. With each encounter, the EEG device recorded precise pleasure points, creating a numerical map of indulgence.
Once participants had completed these sensory experiences, they were introduced to a new and unexpected indulgence: Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets.
Blindfolded and fitted with EEG headsets, participants first unwrapped, touched, smelled, and finally tasted the creamy, nut-filled Ferrero Rocher and the delicately fragrant, coconut-encrusted Raffaello Tablets. As the blindfolds were removed, they visually absorbed the iconic golden Ferrero Rocher and the radiant, coconut-dusted Raffaello Tablets, marveling at their exquisite presentation. Reactions ranged from quiet awe to enthusiastic praise, with several participants declaring the experience 'unlike anything else.'
The Results: Setting a New Standard in Indulgence The findings were clear and conclusive: Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets delivered the highest peak indulgence scores of any sensory experience tested. With an unprecedented level of prolonged indulgence measured at every step of the sensorial journey, the Tablets outperformed all other stimuli combined. Participants unanimously declared the Tablets as their favorite indulgent experience, with many ranking it far above even their second choice, the live violin performance.
Introducing Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets This experiment coincides with the launch of Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets in the GCC, marking a new chapter for the iconic brands. Designed to elevate the chocolate experience, Ferrero Rocher Tablets are available in Original, Dark, and Hazelnut & Almond varieties, while Raffaello Tablets combine white chocolate, coconut, and crunchy almonds. With their blend of textures, aromas, and flavors, these Tablets promise to deliver the most indulgent moments, one bite at a time.
For Media Inquiries:
Riwa Al Jawhar
...
In partnership with MyndPlay, pioneers in neuroscience and emotion-tracking technology, Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets embarked on a groundbreaking study that blended cutting-edge technology with timeless sensory experiences. Using EEG technology, the experiment sought to decode how the human brain reacts to refined sensory stimuli.
The Experiment: Measuring Indulgence Across the Five Senses Participants – including some of the region's most prominent media figures and influencers such as Brianna Fade, Mohammad Ismael, Ahmad Qassem, Jad Chehayeb from Dubai TV, Alanoud Badr, Nirvana Abdul, Maryam Zehi, Mashael Jamal, Rahaf Al Harbi, and Zeynab El Helw – were guided through an immersive exploration of the five senses. Each sense was tested with meticulously curated stimuli: a private violin performance for sound, a golden skyline for sight, soft sand for touch, the rich aroma of oud for smell, and a curated coffee-tasting experience to awaken the palate. With each encounter, the EEG device recorded precise pleasure points, creating a numerical map of indulgence.
Once participants had completed these sensory experiences, they were introduced to a new and unexpected indulgence: Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets.
Blindfolded and fitted with EEG headsets, participants first unwrapped, touched, smelled, and finally tasted the creamy, nut-filled Ferrero Rocher and the delicately fragrant, coconut-encrusted Raffaello Tablets. As the blindfolds were removed, they visually absorbed the iconic golden Ferrero Rocher and the radiant, coconut-dusted Raffaello Tablets, marveling at their exquisite presentation. Reactions ranged from quiet awe to enthusiastic praise, with several participants declaring the experience 'unlike anything else.'
The Results: Setting a New Standard in Indulgence The findings were clear and conclusive: Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets delivered the highest peak indulgence scores of any sensory experience tested. With an unprecedented level of prolonged indulgence measured at every step of the sensorial journey, the Tablets outperformed all other stimuli combined. Participants unanimously declared the Tablets as their favorite indulgent experience, with many ranking it far above even their second choice, the live violin performance.
Introducing Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets This experiment coincides with the launch of Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Tablets in the GCC, marking a new chapter for the iconic brands. Designed to elevate the chocolate experience, Ferrero Rocher Tablets are available in Original, Dark, and Hazelnut & Almond varieties, while Raffaello Tablets combine white chocolate, coconut, and crunchy almonds. With their blend of textures, aromas, and flavors, these Tablets promise to deliver the most indulgent moments, one bite at a time.
For Media Inquiries:
Riwa Al Jawhar
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment