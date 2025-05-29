Indonesia Committed To Boost Global Islamic Cooperation For Harmony: Dy Speaker Soeparno

MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, May 29 (IANS) Indonesia's People's Consultative Assembly's (MPR) Deputy Speaker and National Mandate Party (PAN) Vice Chairman, Eddy Soeparno, on Thursday, emphasised Indonesia's commitment to strengthening global cooperation among Islamic countries to promote harmony with the wider international community.

His remarks came following an interaction between an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Indonesian scholars and researchers from leading think tanks and academic institutions.

Speaking to IANS, Soeparno said: "We had a very constructive discussion with the Indian MPs. We talked about a range of topics, especially concerning the prevention and fight against terrorism. There was also a strong emphasis on deepening cooperation between India and Indonesia in tackling terrorist activities."

He added that India had conveyed its expectation for Indonesia's support within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to raise concerns about preventing future terrorist attacks.

"Indonesia is committed to global peace, fostering cooperation, and promoting harmony among countries. We will do our best to enhance global cooperation among Islamic nations and help create harmony with the broader global community," Soeparno affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Indian delegation highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism and called for collaborative efforts to counter the threat. During the interaction, the delegation made it clear that India would no longer differentiate between terrorists and the countries that support or harbour them.

The all-party team conveyed India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and sought Indonesia's support in jointly exploring effective strategies to combat the menace, thereby ensuring peace and regional stability.

Addressing the gathering, Jha expressed gratitude to the Indonesian government and President Prabowo Subianto for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and for standing in solidarity with the people of India. He stressed that such acts of terror are unjustifiable and must be condemned universally.

"We are engaging with a prominent think tank and academia today, both of which play a crucial role in shaping counter-terrorism policies. The aim of this interaction is to convey India's perspective and strategy to deal with terrorism, particularly the kind that originates from across the border in Pakistan."

Highlighting India's unwavering stance, Jha stated: "India will not accept any nuclear blackmail. Those who shelter and promote terrorists cannot hide behind a so-called nuclear umbrella. Any further terror attacks on Indian soil will be met with decisive military responses."

He added that India, along with countries like Indonesia, firmly stands for zero tolerance toward terrorism.

"To implement this principle, India will no longer make any distinction between terrorist groups and the states that provide them safe haven," he said.

The delegation also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI-M Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and former Indian Ambassador to France Mohan Kumar.