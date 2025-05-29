Venus Pipes And Tubes Clocks 5.2 Pc Drop In Q4 Profit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Venus Pipes and Tubes Limited, a leading manufacturer and exporter of stainless-steel pipes and tubes, has reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year drop in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 23.7 crore for the March quarter (Q4) of FY25, compared to Rs 25 crore in the same period in previous fiscal.

However, the company's revenue went up by 15 per cent for the March quarter to Rs 258.1 crore, up from Rs 224.1 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

For the full financial year FY25, Venus Pipes and Tubes recorded a net profit of Rs 93 crore, marking an 8.1 per cent increase from Rs 86 crore in FY24.

The company maintained a profit margin of 10 per cent for the year. Total revenue for the year also jumped 19 per cent to Rs 958.5 crore, compared to Rs 802.2 crore in the previous fiscal.

The rise in revenue was driven by an expansion of the company's product portfolio, especially into value-added segments.

Venus Pipes and Tubes made notable progress last year by entering the value-added products space, which serves critical industries.

As part of this strategy, it began operations at a new 3,600 MTPA capacity facility for welded tubes.

The company also announced that new capacities for fittings and seamless value-added tubes are expected to become operational in the coming months.

Commenting on the company's performance, Managing Director Arun Kothari said,“This year marked a significant phase of capacity ramp-up and the introduction of new value-added product lines.”

Looking ahead, he added,“We enter FY26 with a strong order book, including a significant new contract from one of India's leading integrated power plant equipment manufacturers.”

Around 2:22 p.m., the shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,389.90, down by Rs 24.60 or 1.74 per cent on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).