Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan Forge Collaboration Across Various Sectors
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gathered in Lachin, Azerbaijan, for a significant trilateral summit. This event coincided with Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrations and the official opening of Lachin International Airport, according to media reports.
The leaders used the platform to reinforce their pledge to expand collaboration across various fields, including trade, transport, energy, and defense sectors.
Azerbaijan announced plans for major investments aimed at enhancing economic ties and improving connectivity with Pakistan. Meanwhile, Türkiye highlighted its commitment to developing regional transport corridors connecting all three nations, which will accelerate economic integration and facilitate smoother movement of goods and people.
The summit also prioritized peace and sustainable growth, with the participants endorsing multilateral efforts targeting climate change mitigation, energy transition, and regional infrastructure advancement. The trio collectively voiced a strong position on regional conflicts, advocating for peaceful negotiations and mutual respect for sovereignty.
Türkiye’s recent success in addressing the PKK threat was hailed by the leaders as a landmark achievement for peace in the region. They also expressed optimism regarding the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire, reaffirming their support for Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored Pakistan’s pursuit of regional peace, calling for dialogue grounded in international law to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He expressed gratitude toward Azerbaijan and Türkiye for their solidarity amid recent crises and reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to fighting terrorism.
The three heads of state committed to deepening their alliance through regular summits and collaborative projects.
This gathering marked the second trilateral summit, following the first meeting held in Astana in July 2024.
