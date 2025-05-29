SGS Announces Global Expansion Of NRTL Network Following OSHA Approval

SGS Connectivity and Products testing laboratory in Suwanee, USA

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, (SGS North America Inc.) is proud to announce approval from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to expand its global network of Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratories (NRTLs) with new locations across Europe and Asia.Effective January 22, 2025, SGS can test and certify products for the US market at five additional NRTLs located in:.Brussels, Belgium.Puchheim, Germany.Yokohama, Japan.Gyeonggi-do, Korea.New Taipei City, Taiwan (China)In addition, SGS gained OSHA approval to expand the scope of its NRTL labs to include the standard, ASME A17.5 Elevator and Escalator Electrical Equipment.John Ciliege, Global Head of NRTL said:“Congratulations to our laboratory teams for their hard work and dedication in achieving this accreditation. We are delighted that our high-quality, testing facilities and services have gained this further recognition from OSHA. It enables us to provide localized services to a wealth of new global clients looking to demonstrate their commitment to product safety and access North American markets quickly and efficiently.”OSHA, part of the United States Department of Labor, aims to ensure that certain types of equipment is tested and certified for their safe use in the workplace.SGS offers a full suite of E&E testing services for a wide range of products including audio-visual, IT, wireless, medical, household, lighting, and other consumer and industrial electrical equipment.If a product meets the NRTL testing requirements it is permitted to carry the SGS North America Mark as a visible sign of its compliance. This demonstrates to manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, regulators and customers, an organization's commitment to product safety.Find out more from SGS about NRTL testing hereAbout SGSSGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

