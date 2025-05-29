Total Telephone Subscribers In India Increase To 1,203.84 Million In April
Urban telephone subscription increased from 666.11 million at the end of March to 667.19 million at the end of April, and the rural subscription also increased from 534.69 million to 536.65 million during the same period.
The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.16 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively, during April, said the Ministry of Communications.
Total wireless (mobile+5G FWA) subscribers increased from 1,163.76 million to 1,166.43 million in April, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.23 per cent.
According to the data, total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 632.57 million to 633.29 million while subscription in rural areas increased from 531.18 million to 533.14 million during the same period.
The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.11 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively.
The overall tele-density increased from 85.04 per cent at the end of March to 85.19 per cent at the end of April.
The urban tele-density increased from 131.45 per cent at the end of March to 131.46 per cent at the end of April and rural tele-density also increased from 59.06 per cent to 59.26 per cent during the same period.
“As on April 30, the private access service providers held 92.08 per cent market share of the wireless (mobile) subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 7.92 per cent,” the data showed.
Bharti Airtel Limited has the highest number of machine-to-machine (M2M) cellular mobile connections of 37.28 million with a market share of 53.35 per cent, followed by Vodafone idea Limited.
In April, 13.48 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment