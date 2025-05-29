403
Supertails Launches 'Feed A Streetie' Campaign, Feeding 1000 Kgs Of Food To Street Dogs Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 29th May, 2025. Supertails, the leading tech-enabled pet-care startup, is excited to mark its four-year milestone, celebrating significant growth, innovation, and unwavering dedication towards pet parents across India. Supertails is marking the milestone with a heartfelt celebration that goes beyond cakes and candles. Staying true to its mission of creating a kinder, more compassionate world for pets, Supertails has launched Feed a Streetie, a street-wide birthday party where the real VIPs are the streeties who bring so much love into our lives.
India is home to over 62 million stray dogs and most of them rely on community feeding for survival, as per estimates by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO). With its Feed a Streetie, Supertails is stepping in and distributing 1000 kgs of nutritious food to street dogs across three cities through trusted feeders. This effort is part of a larger mission to build a more inclusive, compassionate pet care ecosystem, one that sees and serves every kind of pet.
"Every pet, whether living in a home or on the streets, deserves love, dignity, and a full bowl of food. With Feed a Streetie, we are not just celebrating a milestone, we are recognising and honouring the street dogs who are so often overlooked. This campaign is our way of giving back to the community that continuously inspires our purpose and mission" Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, the co-founders of Supertails said.
Supertails has collaborated with three well-known community feeders Modern Mowgli, Rescue by Garima, and Manjari from South Bengaluru Cares to create a video capturing real moments from the street feeding drives in their cities. The collaborative reel, which went live on Supertails' and the feeders' social handles, highlights the daily realities of stray animals and the efforts made by local communities to support them.
With "Cake Katega, Sabme Batega!", Supertails is ensuring that no furry friend is left behind. As part of this initiative, the brand is partnering with three popular pet feeders from across the country who have been tirelessly working at the grassroots level to care for street animals. Together, they will be distributing a total of 1000 kgs of dog food split across Delhi, Dehradun,, and Bangalore.
Each of these feeders represents a growing movement of pet lovers and rescuers who are using their platforms to create real change. By collaborating with them, Supertails aims to support the people behind this change, while also bringing its community together in a shared act of kindness.
The celebrations will come alive on Instagram with collab reels between Supertails and each feeder's handle, inviting the audience to be part of the movement. As a call to action, viewers will be encouraged to support the cause by adding a Feed a Furrball box to their cart on the Supertails app or website, directly contributing to feeding efforts for more street pets. Through this initiative, Supertails is not just celebrating a birthday, but reinforcing its belief that compassion should be inclusive. Feed a Streetie brings together community, purpose, and paws, all in one joyful celebration.
About Supertails
Supertails is a one-stop destination for all pet care needs, offering a wide range of products and services for pets, including veterinary consultations, and online shopping. The company's mission is to simplify pet parenting and make pet care more accessible and affordable for pet parents. Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna founded Supertails in May 2021. Their corporate headquarters is in Bangalore, Supertails aims to build a holistic pet care platform for India's growing pet care industry. Supertails is building and leading a category of first-time pet parents by empowering them with the right resources and information. Supertails' full-stack platform offers - pet supplies, online vet consultations and online behavioural training.
