Warwick At 60: UK's Leading University Celebrates Heritage Of Global Impact And Indian Success Stories In Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 29 May 2025: The University of Warwick, one of the UK's top-ranked institutions, marked its 60th anniversary with an exclusive media event at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The festivity stressed Warwick's global footprint, pioneering research, and its deep, dynamic ties with India including industry collaborations and a growing community of change making alumni.
Senior university leadership flew in from the UK for the milestone event, including Ajay Teli, Global Chief Communications, Marketing and Content Officer, and Satnam Rana-Grindley, Director of Communications – corporate Brand. Their visit reaffirmed Warwick's commitment to nurturing talent and strengthening international partnerships, especially with India - one of its most vibrant student and alumni bases.
The afternoon spotlighted Warwick's enduring alliance with Tata, a 25-year collaboration that exemplifies the university's industry-integrated approach to education and innovation. The celebration also feted the achievements of Warwick alumni who are leading impactful ventures across India and beyond.
*A Rising Star: Shreya Mittal's Warwick Journey to a ₹100 Crore Brand*
Among the standout stories was that of Shreya Mittal, a 2024 graduate of Warwick Business School's BSc Management with Entrepreneurship programme - WBS has climbed five places to 10th globally in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2025 and seen a notable rise regionally, moving up to sixth in Europe and third in the UK. Shreya is Co-founder and CMO of Cava Athleisure, one of India's fastest-growing wellness and lifestyle brands, already valued at over ₹100 crore.
Founded in 2020, Cava is a reflection of Shreya's entrepreneurial drive - one she credits to her time at Warwick. From customizable coursework that empowered her to apply academic learning to her start-up in real-time, to student communities like Warwick Entrepreneurs and Indian Society, her university experience played a foundational part in her journey.
“Every class, every experience - I carried it straight into Cava,” says Shreya.“Warwick wasn't just a university; it was a helipad.” She fondly remembers Bluebell residences, Warwick Business School, and the Faculty of Arts Building as defining spaces.“The campus had everything I needed. It still feels like home,” she adds.
India in Focus, Global in Spirit
As Warwick celebrates six decades of impact, the university remains focused on expanding its global outlook, with India playing a central role in that vision. With over 28,000 students from over 125 countries, Warwick is presently top 10 in the UK and top 100 internationally.
“Warwick's story is about pushing boundaries in research and beyond, in innovation, and in shaping leaders like Shreya who are building globally relevant ventures from India,” said Ajay Teli. With 92% of its research ranked 'world-leading' or 'internationally excellent' (REF), Warwick continues to be a global leader in knowledge creation and industry collaboration.
