Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Export Diversification Pays Off With 18% Growth Early This Year

2025-05-29 05:13:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In January-April of this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 1.1 billion US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the "Export Review" by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC). According to the report, food exports grew by...

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

