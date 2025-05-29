Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Member Of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Member Of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee


2025-05-29 05:12:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Senator Steve Daines, member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, on May 29, Azernews reports.

MENAFN29052025000195011045ID1109609931

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search