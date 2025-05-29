Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Confirms No Shots Fired At Khaznavar Settlement, Defense Ministry Says

2025-05-29 05:12:56
The Azerbaijani army did not open fire in the direction of Khaznavar settlement, the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the information disseminated by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the Azerbaijani army units allegedly opening fire in the direction of Khaznavar settlement and damaging a residential building between 01:00 and 01:15 on May 29 is another disinformation and does not correspond to reality:

“By disseminating such purposeful disinformation and false information, the opposing side is trying to form a false opinion in the international community and create a basis for its next provocations. We declare that units of the Azerbaijani army never open fire on civilians and civilian objects,” the statement reads.

