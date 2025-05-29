Azerbaijan Confirms No Shots Fired At Khaznavar Settlement, Defense Ministry Says
The Azerbaijani army did not open fire in the direction of Khaznavar settlement, the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, Azernews reports.
Meanwhile, it was noted that the information disseminated by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the Azerbaijani army units allegedly opening fire in the direction of Khaznavar settlement and damaging a residential building between 01:00 and 01:15 on May 29 is another disinformation and does not correspond to reality:
“By disseminating such purposeful disinformation and false information, the opposing side is trying to form a false opinion in the international community and create a basis for its next provocations. We declare that units of the Azerbaijani army never open fire on civilians and civilian objects,” the statement reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment