China Condemns U.S. Visa Revocations
(MENAFN) Beijing voiced strong criticism on Thursday against the United States' decision to annul the visas of Chinese students, denouncing the measure as both “unreasonable and discriminatory.”
The Chinese Foreign Ministry characterized the move as a serious infringement on student rights and a threat to educational and cultural exchange.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning addressed the issue during a media briefing in Beijing, emphasizing that “The US’ unreasonable decision to revoke the visas of Chinese students under the pretext of ideology and national security seriously harms the lawful rights and interests of Chinese students and disrupts people-to-people exchange between us.”
Her remarks followed an announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the new visa restrictions.
Rubio declared that, “Under President (Donald) Trump’s leadership, the US State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”
This marks a significant tightening of the U.S. stance toward Chinese nationals in American academic institutions.
Mao Ning expressed China's firm opposition, stating, “China firmly rejects and has lodged protest with the US side.”
Speaking at a live-streamed press conference, she criticized the action as politically driven and unjust.
She further remarked, “Such a politicized and discriminatory move lays bare the US lie that it upholds the so-called freedom and openness, and will only further undermine its image in the world and its national reputation.”
In addition to visa cancellations, Rubio mentioned that the United States intends to “revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong."
This signals an escalation in U.S. visa policy toward China and reflects deepening tensions between the two nations.
