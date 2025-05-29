403
Russia instructs Ukraine not to listen to NATO
(MENAFN) Ukraine would be more successful in its efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia if it stops following NATO’s harmful advice, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Saturday.
Her comments came in response to Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga’s remarks about the recent Istanbul negotiations — the first direct talks between Moscow and Kiev since 2022. The talks resulted in a major prisoner exchange and a mutual agreement to exchange ceasefire proposals and arrange further dialogue.
Sibiga highlighted the value of the deal, noting that it led to the return of 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners, which he said was worth the effort despite what he called Russian provocations and rhetoric.
Zakharova countered that the entire negotiation process had been initiated by Russia and personally authorized by President Vladimir Putin — a fact often dismissed by Ukrainian officials, including President Zelensky. She pointed out that, despite harsh language from Sibiga, he had implicitly admitted the value of Russia's proposals.
Zakharova emphasized that Ukraine must avoid being manipulated by NATO advisors and warned against falling into what she described as a trap serving foreign interests.
The Istanbul talks in 2022 had once shown promise, including a preliminary agreement that involved Ukraine declaring neutrality. However, those negotiations later broke down. Russia blamed the collapse on outside interference, particularly from then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who allegedly urged Kiev to keep fighting. While Johnson has denied involvement, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia later confirmed that Johnson had influenced Ukraine’s decision to abandon the talks.
Since then, Russia has frequently accused Western powers of prolonging the conflict by using Ukraine as a proxy, but it has noted a potential shift in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, who appears more open to negotiating a settlement.
