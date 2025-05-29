Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Operation Sindoor National Victory, Think God Was With Us Too: IAF Chief

2025-05-29 05:09:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Thursday hailed Operation Sindoor as a“national victory”, and said all the Indian forces came together to execute it in a very professional manner.

In his address at the CII Business Summit here, he also said,“We were taking the path of truth, I think, God was with us also in this.”

“This Operation Sindoor that we've been talking about, it's a national victory. I thank each and every Indian. I am sure, every Indian wanted....was looking towards this victory,” the IAF chief said.

“Like it has been said again and again that this was an operation that was executed in a very professional manner by everybody, all the agencies, all the forces, we all came together...and when truth is with you, then everything happens on its own,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched early May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Amit Shah To Visit J&K On May 29–30 Pak Terror No Proxy War, Deliberate Strategy: PM Modi

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation.

