Lebanon Reveals Groundbreaking Emergency Reconstruction Fund Project


2025-05-29 05:07:45
(MENAFN) Lebanon is preparing to host a pivotal meeting in Beirut, inviting ambassadors and financial institution representatives to introduce the newly designed Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), an ambitious plan aimed at rallying international support for the country’s post-war rebuilding efforts.

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber disclosed on Wednesday that this crucial gathering is scheduled to occur by June 10. It will be held alongside Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank’s Middle East Department country director, and his delegation, focusing on setting the stage for LEAP’s official rollout.

The meeting’s agenda centers on launching LEAP, through which the World Bank intends to create a dedicated fund to draw donations from interested countries and donors committed to aiding Lebanon’s recovery.

Jaber detailed that talks have delved into the fund’s operational and administrative design, covering governance frameworks and legal safeguards to enhance transparency and inspire donor trust. "These structures will provide greater clarity and safeguards, assuring contributors that funds will be allocated strictly within the designated sectors," he said.

The minister highlighted that the Beirut session will aim to offer foreign diplomats a comprehensive and actionable briefing on the initiative, with the goal of fostering increased international participation and financial backing.

Displaying optimism about the project’s progress, Jaber remarked that its launch is proceeding smoothly, fueled by growing signs of renewed global confidence in Lebanon. He credited this improvement to recent government reforms, specifically pointing to legislative and executive actions, including a wave of reform laws enacted and ratified by parliament.

