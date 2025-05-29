403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon Reveals Groundbreaking Emergency Reconstruction Fund Project
(MENAFN) Lebanon is preparing to host a pivotal meeting in Beirut, inviting ambassadors and financial institution representatives to introduce the newly designed Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), an ambitious plan aimed at rallying international support for the country’s post-war rebuilding efforts.
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber disclosed on Wednesday that this crucial gathering is scheduled to occur by June 10. It will be held alongside Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank’s Middle East Department country director, and his delegation, focusing on setting the stage for LEAP’s official rollout.
The meeting’s agenda centers on launching LEAP, through which the World Bank intends to create a dedicated fund to draw donations from interested countries and donors committed to aiding Lebanon’s recovery.
Jaber detailed that talks have delved into the fund’s operational and administrative design, covering governance frameworks and legal safeguards to enhance transparency and inspire donor trust. "These structures will provide greater clarity and safeguards, assuring contributors that funds will be allocated strictly within the designated sectors," he said.
The minister highlighted that the Beirut session will aim to offer foreign diplomats a comprehensive and actionable briefing on the initiative, with the goal of fostering increased international participation and financial backing.
Displaying optimism about the project’s progress, Jaber remarked that its launch is proceeding smoothly, fueled by growing signs of renewed global confidence in Lebanon. He credited this improvement to recent government reforms, specifically pointing to legislative and executive actions, including a wave of reform laws enacted and ratified by parliament.
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber disclosed on Wednesday that this crucial gathering is scheduled to occur by June 10. It will be held alongside Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank’s Middle East Department country director, and his delegation, focusing on setting the stage for LEAP’s official rollout.
The meeting’s agenda centers on launching LEAP, through which the World Bank intends to create a dedicated fund to draw donations from interested countries and donors committed to aiding Lebanon’s recovery.
Jaber detailed that talks have delved into the fund’s operational and administrative design, covering governance frameworks and legal safeguards to enhance transparency and inspire donor trust. "These structures will provide greater clarity and safeguards, assuring contributors that funds will be allocated strictly within the designated sectors," he said.
The minister highlighted that the Beirut session will aim to offer foreign diplomats a comprehensive and actionable briefing on the initiative, with the goal of fostering increased international participation and financial backing.
Displaying optimism about the project’s progress, Jaber remarked that its launch is proceeding smoothly, fueled by growing signs of renewed global confidence in Lebanon. He credited this improvement to recent government reforms, specifically pointing to legislative and executive actions, including a wave of reform laws enacted and ratified by parliament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment