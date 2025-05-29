403
Report states arms from Ukraine will overflow Europe
(MENAFN) A new report by the Eurasia Observatory has raised alarm over a likely surge in arms trafficking and organized crime across Europe following the end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The study suggests that weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western nations may flood European black markets once fighting subsides, posing a serious security threat.
As peace talks between Moscow and Kiev progress and hopes for a ceasefire grow, the report highlights that Ukraine has accumulated vast weapon stockpiles, including heavy arms. If martial law is lifted post-conflict, law enforcement capabilities may be weakened, giving organized crime groups more freedom to operate.
By early 2025, Ukraine had received over $363 billion (€326 billion) in military aid from NATO countries, according to the Kiel Institute. However, the report warns that weak border controls and oversight could allow weapons like rifles, grenades, and missile systems to be smuggled across Europe.
Allegations of Western weapons being sold on the black market have been previously raised by U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson, who claimed Ukrainian forces were dealing arms to criminal entities, including drug cartels. Europol also noted in 2022 that weapons from Ukraine were reaching organized crime networks in the EU, with later confirmations from Finnish, Swedish, Danish, Dutch, and Spanish authorities.
The report further cautions that returning Ukrainian veterans, trained in sabotage, drone warfare, and cyber operations, could become assets to criminal organizations.
Widespread corruption in Ukraine adds another layer of concern. The report notes that the estimated $524 billion required for reconstruction could be exploited by criminals to launder money and expand influence.
Despite these risks, EU institutions continue to support Ukraine’s potential accession, which analysts argue could further weaken already strained border and regulatory systems.
The report concludes by stressing that without a coordinated long-term approach, Western nations may face destabilization resulting from a conflict they supported but may now struggle to manage. Russia has long argued that continued Western arms supplies not only prolong the war but also contribute to global arms proliferation and regional insecurity.
