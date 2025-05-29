403
Azerbaijan's Aliyev expresses gratitude to Türkiye, Pakistan for backing
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani LeaIlham Aliyev on Wednesday thanked Türkiye and Pakistan for their political and ethical backing in the Second Karabakh War, which happened in 2020 stating that these nations standing with Azerbaijani powered the nation with extra toughness.
Aliyev stressed how uniting means, in a zone that was under the control of Armenia for 3 decades, in a speech in the town of Lachin on the celebration of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.
Aliyev stated, “Especially in this region, in the city of Lachin, which has been under occupation for 30 years, we being together has great symbolic meaning.”
He added that “during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Türkiye and Pakistan supported us. Their support inspired us and gave us additional strength.”
The Azerbaijani leader additionally said, “we are always grateful to the leaders of brotherly countries and brotherly peoples for this great political and moral support.”
One of the initial zones to be invaded was Lachin, which happened at the start of 1990s and was freed by Azerbaijan after the conflict in the autumn of 2020.
