DXB Tops In ACI's Connectivity Index
Dhaka: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has maintained its position as the leading airport in the Airports Council International's (ACI) 2024 Air Connectivity Rankings for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, according to state news agency.
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said that,“Connectivity is the cornerstone of relevance in global aviation, and we are pleased to see Dubai International (DXB) once again acknowledged as the region's leading hub in ACI's 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking.”
“What sets DXB apart is not only the scale of our network, but the consistency and quality of the connections the airport provides.”
The airport currently serves more than 265 destinations across six continents, reinforcing its contribution to global trade, tourism, and the creation of sustainable economic opportunities.
“But connectivity at this level only matters if it is delivered with precision. Our strength lies in combining reach with efficiency, ensuring fast, seamless and secure journeys for tens of millions of guests each year,” he added.
Griffiths continued,“This recognition reflects the oneDXB spirit - a shared commitment of our airline partners, the broader airport community and the city of Dubai.
Together, we are shaping a model of airport connectivity that is agile, guest-focused and economically significant, not just for the region but for the world.”
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment