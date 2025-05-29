Israel Cabinet Approves Construction Of 22 New Settlements In West Bank
Israel's Defense Ministry announced that the Israeli cabinet has approved the construction of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that this move will strengthen Israel's control over the West Bank and“solidify the historic right to the land of Israel.”
Katz described the approval to build more settlements as a“powerful response to Palestinian terrorism.” He also added that existing outposts in the West Bank built without government authorization will now be legalized under the new decision.
The defense minister called the cabinet's move a“historic decision” that, according to him, will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. This decision has raised significant controversy in the region.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians consider the area the core of their future independent state. However, most of the international community deems Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and views these actions as an obstacle to peace.
Currently, over 100 Israeli settlements housing approximately 500,000 settlers exist throughout the West Bank. About 3 million Palestinians live in the same territory, creating a complex demographic and political reality.
Israel has intensified settlement construction in recent years despite international criticism. This policy continues to fuel tensions and complicate peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.
The global community largely condemns settlement expansion, emphasizing that such actions undermine efforts toward a two-state solution. The new settlement plan is likely to increase diplomatic pressures on Israel and affect regional stability.
Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a key challenge for international diplomacy, with settlement activity representing one of the most contentious issues preventing progress toward lasting peace.
