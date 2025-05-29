Raytron Makes Waves At Auto Shanghai With All-Weather ADAS Safety Tech Breakthrough

YANTAI, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety is the bedrock of every journey, yet navigating at night or through glare, fog and dust remains formidable challenges for both drivers and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). At Auto Shanghai 2025, Raytron unveiled its groundbreaking multi-dimensional ADAS safety solution, integrating infrared thermal imaging with 4D millimeter-wave radar to deliver continuous, all-weather, full-scenario perception, marking a significant improvement in road safety.

Dual Sensing for Unrivaled Awareness

Traditional ADAS sensors often falter when visibility drops, creating dangerous blind spots. Raytron's solution fuses two complementary technologies:



Thermal Penetration: High-sensitivity infrared cameras "see" through smoke, glare and darkness, reliably detecting pedestrians and obstacles up to 200 meters ahead. Spatial Precision: Cascaded 4D radar array with advanced FMCW and MIMO techniques delivers dense point clouds for precise distance, speed, elevation and angle tracking.

By combining infrared's "thermal insight" with radar's "spatial acuity", Raytron delivers a synergistic perception system that's greater than the sum of its parts-ensuring ADAS can react more smartly and swiftly based on internal algorithmic models, even in extreme conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on system configuration, environment, and integration quality.

From OEM to Aftermarket: Three Pillars of Deployment

OEM Integration

Raytron's automotive-grade IR modules are already in series production with leading OEMs-BYD, Geely and Great Wall-offering the industry's broad model coverage for L2 through L4 ADAS platforms. Seamless integration ensures safety redundancy without compromising design or performance.

Specialized Heavy-Duty Solutions

For mining trucks, specialty vehicles and wide-body transport, Raytron's tri-lens infrared camera system stitches live panoramic imagery to eliminate blind zones. It pierces darkness, haze and airborne dust, delivering clear visuals that dramatically reduce low-light operational risks.

Consumer-Grade Aftermarket

Raytron's compact, AI-powered camera units bring ultra-long detection ranges and intelligent alerts to private vehicles. Capable of spotting pedestrians, wildlife and obstacles-even through glare, smoke or nighttime shadow-they offer an extra layer of collision avoidance for everyday drivers.

Raytron's Vision for Safer Roads

As a global leader in multi-dimensional sensing, Raytron has honed its expertise in infrared, microwave and laser technologies, underpinned by proprietary chip design and cutting-edge AI algorithms. Moving forward, Raytron will continue to push the boundaries of automotive-grade sensing, delivering a safer, more reliable "Eye of Perception" for assisted driving.

For Further Information

Want to see how thermal imaging can support your ADAS system?

Raytron Marketing Department

E-mail: [email protected]

Website:

