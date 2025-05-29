Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75 Rajnikanth Mourns Death Of 'Dear Friend' Says, 'Deeply Saddened'
Rajesh had reportedly complained of low blood pressure earlier in the morning and tragically died while being taken to the hospital.
Born Rajesh Williams on December 20, 1949, in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, he began his career as a schoolteacher before making his cinematic debut with a minor role in K. Balachander's 1974 classic Aval Oru Thodarkathai.
Rajesh gained dominance with his breakthrough role in Kanni Paruvathile (1979) and went on to act in over 150 films throughout his illustrious career.Rajnikanth says, 'deeply saddened'
The Tamil film fraternity is mourning the loss of one of its revered veterans. Superstar Rajinikanth , a long-time friend of Rajesh, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, stating,“The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends..”
"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear of # Rajesh's unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect for his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity. #RIP🙏🙏🙏," wrote Radikaa Sarathkumar.Deeply shocked and saddened to hear of #Rajesh's unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect for his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity.
Producer and author G. Dhananjayan expressed his sorrow over Rajesh's passing in a heartfelt post, writing,“Very sad to read about the passing away of Actor #Rajesh sir, a fine actor and a respected person in the film industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir.”
Rajesh's final film appearance was in the Hindi thriller Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.Key Takeaways
- Rajesh was a respected figure in the Tamil film industry, known for his extensive career and significant contributions. His passing highlights the close-knit relationships within the film community, as many colleagues express their grief. Rajesh's legacy will continue through his numerous films and the impact he had on his peers and fans.
