Zhihu Inc. To Hold Annual General Meeting On June 25, 2025
Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on May 23, 2025, Hong Kong time, are entitled to notice of, to attend and vote at, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of ADSs as of the close of business on May 23, 2025, New York time, who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must give voting instructions to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary of the ADSs.
The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The Company's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's website at and on the SEC's website at .
About Zhihu Inc.
Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit .
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Zhihu Inc.
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: ...
