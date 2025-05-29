Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Details Average Billing Rates By Position And Practice Area In London's Legal Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Offers Unprecedented Transparency into London Law Firm Rates Using Court-Cited Public Data, Including Including Cleary, Paul Weiss, DLA Piper, and Ropes & Gray

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more, and Associate - 4 years or less) of the major law firms practicing in London by principal litigation and transactional practice areas. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Research and Reporting Methodology

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. the data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Companies Featured in the Report



Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Dechert LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Fox Rothschild LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Locke Lord LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Milbank LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Winston & Strawn LLP

Section 1: UK Firms



Magic Circle



Allen & Overy LLP





Overall





Practice Areas







Commercial Litigation







Finance







Litigation Support Services







Patent



Real Estate



Clifford Chance LLP





Overall





Practice Areas







Commercial Litigation







Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities







Data Privacy & Data Security







Energy







Finance







Healthcare







Insurance







Patent







Tax



Transportation



Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer





Overall





Practice Areas







Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities







Data Management/Analysis







Finance







Mergers & Acquisitions







Tax



Technology including Emerging Technology



Linklaters LLP





Overall





Practice Areas







Alternative Dispute Resolution







Arbitration/Mediation







Capital Markets







Commercial Litigation







Communications







Construction







Corporate Governance







Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities







Employee Benefits







Fair Labor Standards Act







Finance







International







Labor & Employment







Mergers & Acquisitions







Pension & Welfare







Real Estate







Tax







Technology including Emerging Technology







Trademark







Unfair Competition/Unfair & Deceptive Trade Practices



Discovery



Slaughter and May





Overall





Practice Areas







Alternative Dispute Resolution







Antitrust







Capital Markets







Commercial Litigation







Compensation/Executive Compensation







Contracts







Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities







Data Privacy & Data Security







Employee Benefits







Finance

Maritime

William Fry LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance Private Equity

Section 2: US Firms



#1 Kirkland & Ellis LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Antitrust





Capital Markets





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Government & Regulatory Investigations





Insurance





Intellectual Property





International





Investment Management





Mergers & Acquisitions





Patent





Private Equity





Public Sector Financial Counsel





Tax





Technology including Emerging Technology

Transactional

#2 Latham & Watkins LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Antitrust





Arbitration/Mediation





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Healthcare





Mergers & Acquisitions





Tax





Technology including Emerging Technology

White Collar Criminal Defense

#3 DLA Piper LLP (US)



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation

Finance

#5 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Capital Markets





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Intellectual Property





Labor & Employment





Mergers & Acquisitions

Technology including Emerging Technology

#6 Sidley Austin LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Mergers & Acquisitions





Private Equity

Tax

#7 White & Case LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Arbitration/Mediation





Commercial Litigation





Communications





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Energy





Finance

Mergers & Acquisitions

#10 Ropes & Gray LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Antitrust





Commercial Litigation





Intellectual Property

Private Equity

#13 Goodwin Procter LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Private Equity

Technology including Emerging Technology

#15 Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

#16 Norton Rose Fulbright



Overall



Practice Areas





Alternative Dispute Resolution





Aviation/Aerospace





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance

Tax

#17 King & Spalding LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel





Tax

White Collar Criminal Defense

#18 Cooley LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Arbitration/Mediation





Commercial Litigation





Copyright





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Insurance





Labor & Employment





Life Sciences





Mergers & Acquisitions





Patent Prosecution

Technology including Emerging Technology

#20 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Antitrust

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#21 McDermott Will & Emery LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Capital Markets

Tax

#22 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#23 Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Antitrust





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Intellectual Property





Mergers & Acquisitions





Tax

Technology including Emerging Technology

#24 Sullivan & Cromwell LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Capital Markets





Commercial Litigation





Finance





Mergers & Acquisitions

Tax

#25 Paul Hastings LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Capital Markets





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Finance

#26 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

#28 Covington & Burling LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Life Sciences

#29 Reed Smith LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation





Finance





Healthcare





Insurance





Investment Management





Mergers & Acquisitions





Private Equity

Technology including Emerging Technology

#30 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation





Data Privacy & Data Security





Finance





Intellectual Property

Tax

#31 Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Antitrust





Capital Markets





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Tax

#36 Dechert LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Finance

#37 Milbank LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Insurance





Investment Management





Mergers & Acquisitions





Tax

Transportation

#38 Morrison & Foerster LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Energy





Finance





Intellectual Property





Mergers & Acquisitions





Real Estate





Tax

Technology including Emerging Technology

#40 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Antitrust





Arbitration/Mediation





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





International





International Trade





Mergers & Acquisitions

Tax

#44 Winston & Strawn LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#49 Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation

Life Sciences

#55 Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#58 Shearman & Sterling LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Antitrust





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Mergers & Acquisitions

Tax

#65 Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Finance





Mergers & Acquisitions

Tax

#71 Fox Rothschild LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#83 Nixon Peabody LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation

White Collar Criminal Defense

#94 Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#95 Haynes and Boone, LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

#96 Locke Lord LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

#101 Steptoe & Johnson LLP



Overall



Practice Areas

Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

#140 Brown Rudnick LLP



Overall



Practice Areas





Commercial Litigation





Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities





Intellectual Property





Maritime White Collar Criminal Defense

