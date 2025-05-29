Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Details Average Billing Rates By Position And Practice Area In London's Legal Market
Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more, and Associate - 4 years or less) of the major law firms practicing in London by principal litigation and transactional practice areas. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. the data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Companies Featured in the Report
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP Brown Rudnick LLP Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Cooley LLP Covington & Burling LLP Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Dechert LLP DLA Piper LLP (US) Fox Rothschild LLP Goodwin Procter LLP Haynes and Boone, LLP King & Spalding LLP Kirkland & Ellis LLP Latham & Watkins LLP Locke Lord LLP McDermott Will & Emery LLP Milbank LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Nixon Peabody LLP Norton Rose Fulbright Paul Hastings LLP Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Reed Smith LLP Ropes & Gray LLP Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP Shearman & Sterling LLP Sidley Austin LLP Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Steptoe & Johnson LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP White & Case LLP Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Winston & Strawn LLP
Section 1: UK Firms
- Magic Circle
- Allen & Overy LLP
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Finance Litigation Support Services Patent Real Estate
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Data Privacy & Data Security Energy Finance Healthcare Insurance Patent Tax Transportation
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Data Management/Analysis Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Technology including Emerging Technology
- Overall Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution Arbitration/Mediation Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Communications Construction Corporate Governance Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Fair Labor Standards Act Finance International Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Pension & Welfare Real Estate Tax Technology including Emerging Technology Trademark Unfair Competition/Unfair & Deceptive Trade Practices Discovery
- Overall Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution Antitrust Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Compensation/Executive Compensation Contracts Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Data Privacy & Data Security Employee Benefits Finance Maritime
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Private Equity
Section 2: US Firms
- #1 Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Government & Regulatory Investigations Insurance Intellectual Property International Investment Management Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Private Equity Public Sector Financial Counsel Tax Technology including Emerging Technology Transactional
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Arbitration/Mediation Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Technology including Emerging Technology White Collar Criminal Defense
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Finance
- Overall Practice Areas
- Capital Markets Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Technology including Emerging Technology
- Overall Practice Areas
- Mergers & Acquisitions Private Equity Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Arbitration/Mediation Commercial Litigation Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Energy Finance Mergers & Acquisitions
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Commercial Litigation Intellectual Property Private Equity
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Private Equity Technology including Emerging Technology
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Overall Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution Aviation/Aerospace Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel Tax White Collar Criminal Defense
- Overall Practice Areas
- Arbitration/Mediation Commercial Litigation Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Insurance Labor & Employment Life Sciences Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Prosecution Technology including Emerging Technology
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Overall Practice Areas
- Capital Markets Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Intellectual Property Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Technology including Emerging Technology
- Overall Practice Areas
- Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Capital Markets Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Overall Practice Areas
- Life Sciences
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Finance Healthcare Insurance Investment Management Mergers & Acquisitions Private Equity Technology including Emerging Technology
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Data Privacy & Data Security Finance Intellectual Property Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Insurance Investment Management Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Transportation
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Energy Finance Intellectual Property Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax Technology including Emerging Technology
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Arbitration/Mediation Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance International International Trade Mergers & Acquisitions Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Life Sciences
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Tax
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation White Collar Criminal Defense
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Overall Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Overall Practice Areas
- Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
- Overall Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Intellectual Property Maritime White Collar Criminal Defense
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment