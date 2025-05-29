South Korean Navy Plane Crashes In Pohang With 4 People On Board
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and fire authorities are at the scene to manage the situation.
In a notice to reporters, South Korea's Navy stated,“A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off for training from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. crashed at a nearby location due to unidentified reasons.”
South Korea's Navy said that four people were travelling onboard the aircraft and said that they were carrying investigation into further details, including casualties, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Fire authorities have been rushed to the site of the incident to extinguish the fire.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)Key Takeaways
- The South Korean Navy is conducting an investigation into the crash. Fire authorities quickly responded to manage the situation. The incident highlights potential risks associated with military training flights.
