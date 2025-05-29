South Korean Navy Plane Crashes In Pohang With 4 People On Board

MENAFN - Live Mint) A South Korean Navy patrol plane with four people aboard crashed in Pohang on Thursday at 1:50 pm. Witnesses reported smoke rising from the mountain.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and fire authorities are at the scene to manage the situation.

Also Read: 'Classic attempt to...': New details in San Diego plane crash reveal 'no runway lights, heavy fog at airport'

In a notice to reporters, South Korea's Navy stated,“A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off for training from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. crashed at a nearby location due to unidentified reasons.”

South Korea's Navy said that four people were travelling onboard the aircraft and said that they were carrying investigation into further details, including casualties, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Also Read: Turkey will fine airline passengers who unbuckle before the plane stops

Fire authorities have been rushed to the site of the incident to extinguish the fire.

A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off for training from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. crashed at a nearby location due to unidentified reasons.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)



The South Korean Navy is conducting an investigation into the crash.

Fire authorities quickly responded to manage the situation. The incident highlights potential risks associated with military training flights.

Key Takeaways