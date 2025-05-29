Pok Part Of India, It Will Voluntarily Return To Our Mainstream: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - Live Mint) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 29 May lauded Make-in-India for the Indian Army's success during Operation Sindoor. Singh also said that those residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are India's own and one day, will surely return to the mainstream.

"Make-in-India is an essential component in our national security and it played a key role in India's effective action against terrorism during Operation Sindoor," Rajnath Singh told industry captains, emphasising that through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft ( AMCA) programme Execution Model, the private sector will get an opportunity to participate in a mega defence project along with public sector companies for the first time, further bolstering indigenous defence capabilities.

| Operation Sindoor 'karara jawab' to Pakistan: PM Modi

Singh was addressing the Inaugural Plenary of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit in New Delhi today.

Singh termed the Execution Model for the AMCA programme to build 5th generation fighter aircraft in India as a bold and decisive step, which will take the domestic aerospace sector to greater heights, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

"Under the AMCA project, the plan is to develop five prototypes, which will be followed by series production. It is a key milepost in the history of the Make-in-India programme," the minister said.

Make-in-India during Operation Sindoor.

Highlighting the success of Make-in-India during Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh stated that the Indian Armed Forces would not have been able to take effective action against terrorism in Pakistan and PoK if the nation had not strengthened its indigenous defence capabilities.

"We destroyed the terrorist hideouts and then the military bases. We could have done a lot more, but we presented a great example of coordination of power and restraint," he said.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is now known as 'Operation Sindoor '. India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.

| Operation Sindoor: Who are the Indian Army officers behind the logo?

Singh again made it clear that PoK is a part of India, and the people who got geographically and politically separated will, sooner or later, voluntarily return to India. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government is committed to its resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat . Most of the people in PoK have a deep connection with India. There are only a few who have been misled," he said.

The Defence Minister emphasised that the Government has given priority to policy clarity, indigenisation, economic resilience and strategic autonomy, and the success of these efforts can be ensured only when all the stakeholders, including innovators, entrepreneurs & manufacturers, become strong partners in this national mission.

PoK is a part of India, and the people who got geographically and politically separated will, sooner or later, voluntarily return to India.

"If securing company interests is your karma, safeguarding national interests is your dharma," he said.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, CII President Sanjiv Puri and industry leaders were among those who attended the event.

(With ANI inputs)