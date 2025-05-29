403
Mexican Peso Reversal: Three-Day Winning Streak Ends As Banxico Dovishness Weighs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso experienced significant weakness against the US dollar on May 28, 2025, with USD/MXN closing the session around 19.3869-19.4145, marking a notable reversal from the peso's recent strength.
The peso depreciated between 0.60% to 0.76% during the trading session, with various sources reporting slightly different closing levels. The USD/MXN pair traded in a range between a high of 19.4254 pesos and a low of 19.2591 during the session.
Daily Market Action
The peso's weakness represented a sharp reversal from its recent momentum, breaking a three-day winning streak that had driven the currency pair to yearly lows.
The currency pulled back from its strongest levels since October, with the pair having hit its 2025 low of 19.243 on May 26 before encountering resistance.
Key Statistics from the Session:
Market Drivers and Fundamentals
US Dollar Strength Factors:
Mexican Peso Weakness Factors:
Technical Analysis
Market technicians noted several key developments:
Year-to-Date Performance Context
Despite the day's weakness, the peso maintains significant gains:
Market Outlook
The trading session revealed institutional repositioning as traders reassessed their peso positions following the currency's rapid appreciation in recent weeks. Volume patterns showed increased activity, suggesting heightened market interest at these technical levels.
The convergence of dovish Banxico policy expectations, US dollar recovery, and technical profit-taking created a perfect storm for peso weakness on May 28, ending what had been an impressive rally for the Mexican currency.
Legal Disclaimer:
