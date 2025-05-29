Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin highlights outcome Moscow wants in Ukraine

Putin highlights outcome Moscow wants in Ukraine


2025-05-29 05:02:06
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that Russia’s objective in the Ukraine conflict is to secure a “lasting and sustainable peace” by addressing the underlying causes of the war. In an interview excerpt aired by Russia 1 TV and shared by journalist Pavel Zarubin on Telegram, Putin emphasized that Russia has the necessary resources and determination to complete what it began in 2022 and achieve its strategic objectives.

He explained that Moscow aims to ensure national security and safeguard the interests of Russian-speaking populations in territories such as Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye—regions that voted to join Russia in referendums held in 2014 and 2022.

Putin noted that these areas identify culturally and linguistically with Russia, and said the country’s actions are intended to protect them.

Addressing the ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Putin acknowledged that Washington has its own national interests but expressed hope for mutual respect in negotiations. His remarks came shortly after the first Russia-Ukraine direct talks since 2022, which were held in Istanbul with Turkish mediation. The talks resulted in a major prisoner exchange agreement and the exchange of ceasefire proposals, with plans for continued dialogue.

Following the Istanbul talks, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would speak with Putin on Monday to discuss both trade and a potential resolution to the conflict. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reviewed the progress of the negotiations, with both sides signaling cautious optimism.

MENAFN29052025000045015687ID1109609815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search