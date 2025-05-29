403
Putin sends invitation to Arab presidents to Moscow summit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially invited leaders of the Arab League to attend the inaugural Russia-Arab summit, scheduled for October 15 in Moscow. The invitation, posted on the Kremlin’s website on Saturday, came as Arab leaders convened in Baghdad to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Putin emphasized Russia’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Arab League and its member nations. He described the upcoming summit as a key step in fostering constructive dialogue during what he called a “difficult international situation,” referencing the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine and the resulting civilian casualties.
He praised the Arab League as an effective platform for multilateral cooperation and collective action in addressing the challenges facing the Middle East and North Africa.
During the 34th Arab League Summit, participating countries condemned Israel’s military operations in Gaza, demanded an immediate ceasefire, and pledged financial aid for reconstruction efforts in the besieged enclave.
The Kremlin also reaffirmed Russia’s support for Arab-led diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts, emphasizing the importance of respecting international law and national sovereignty.
In recent years, Russia has bolstered its relationships with Arab states. Putin visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia in December 2023, where he was warmly received. In Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan referred to Putin as a “dear friend,” and both leaders pledged to enhance cooperation in energy and technology. Putin described the UAE as Russia’s top Arab trading partner and praised their partnership as stronger than ever.
