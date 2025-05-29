Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Medvedev cautions about peace discussions

2025-05-29 04:56:21
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has cautioned that Western ultimatums will not resolve the Ukraine conflict and could worsen the situation. His remarks came after the U.S. and EU threatened Moscow with new sanctions during the recent peace negotiations in Istanbul — the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of “crushing” sanctions if Russia fails to reach a deal, while EU states have reportedly agreed on a 17th sanctions package, expected to be finalized soon.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, took to social media to issue a stark warning: “Enemies of Russia issuing ultimatums must understand that peace talks alone don’t always end wars. Failed negotiations could lead to a more devastating phase of conflict involving new weapons and players.”

The U.S. and Ukraine have proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, which Russia has rejected, claiming Ukraine would use the pause to regroup and rearm. President Vladimir Putin maintains that any lasting peace deal must include Ukraine halting its mobilization, stopping foreign arms imports, and withdrawing from Russian-held territories.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said the talks led to an agreement on a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 captives on each side. Both parties also agreed to continue discussions once detailed ceasefire plans are prepared.

